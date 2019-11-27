This girl’s TikTok “makeup” video went viral for discussing the Uighur crisis

Feroza Aziz snuck political commentary into a purported makeup video. The subsequent allegations of censorship give us a peek into TikTok’s fraught political future.

Umm, looks like a makeup video to me? That’s what’s clever about it. “Hi guys, I’m gonna teach you guys how to get long lashes,” says a girl expertly snapping an eyelash curler onto her left eye. Moments later, the girl instructs her viewers to “curl your lashes, obviously,” put their phone down, and search “what’s happening in China, how they’re getting concentration camps, throwing innocent Muslims in there, separating the families from each other, kidnapping them, murdering them, raping them…” She continues like this for another 20-25 seconds, then, in the final seconds, she talks about eyelashes again. Aziz repeats the eyelash tip-protest-eyelash tip structure in two subsequent videos.

Who is she? The teenager, who started a Twitter account on Monday evening as the video went viral, introduced herself as Feroza Aziz. In an interview with Rolling Stone, 17-year-old Aziz said that she went with the makeup routine to “reel in” users who might otherwise not have cared about the issues. “Let me pretend that this is a lash video they can watch and then I’ll hit them with what really matters, what they should really be caring about,” she said.

And what’s that? In her videos, Aziz is describing the Uighur crisis. The Uighurs are an ethnic group who practice Islam, and live across Central Asia. Over the past year, China has detained an estimated one million Uyghurs at camps in Xianjiang, which China has euphemistically called “vocational training centers” Reports of rape, disappearances, and forced family separations have emerged.

Why all the subterfuge? Aziz bookending the video with eyelash-curling tips was also designed to circumvent TikTok’s strict moderators. Leaked documents suggest that while TikTok’s moderators don’t take down all political and protest content, they keep videos about certain subjects from surfacing on the platform’s all-powerful “For You” page, which is algorithmically-curated. Documents unearthed by The Guardian in September suggest that this covers controversial political content such as that about the Hong Kong protests, or the camps in Xianjiang.

Hey guys my name is Feroza Aziz, I’m the girl in the video!! Tik tok suspended me from posting for a month because I talked about this. Please follow my Instagram @ferozzaaa because I talk more about this issue and how we can help!! And follow my twitter for any updates on this — feroza.x (@x_feroza) November 25, 2019

Was Aziz banned? Unclear. Aziz’s TikTok page is still up, and her videos are still viewable. Aziz alleged in a tweet that her account had been shut down for a month because of the eyelash video. A spokesperson for TikTok disputed that, telling the New York Times that she’d been locked out of her account because of a video on a previous account that used a picture of Osama bin Laden, which violated a ban on terrorist content. Aziz says that video was designed to address slurs that Muslims like her experience.

China is scared of the truth spreading. Let’s keep scaring them and spread the truth. Save the Muslims #chineseholocaust #muslim pic.twitter.com/GbreNFWBEc — feroza.x (@x_feroza) November 25, 2019

Bigger picture: It all shows how the app is growing up and fast becoming a major political tool. And this isn’t the first time the Uighur crisis has been tied to TikTok. Earlier this year, Wired reported how ex-pats subverted Chinese censors by posting silent videos of them crying in front of images of their relatives, launching the hashtag #WeHearU.

Censorship?: But Aziz's protest (and subsequent ban) also highlights Western fears about how political pressure is leading to content being apparently censored on the Chinese app, as well as wider national security concerns about the flow of data back to China, recently raised by two US lawmakers. TikTok’s owner Bytedance has repeatedly said that it does not censor content due to “political sensitivities,” but the controversy over this one video is unlikely to assuage those fears.