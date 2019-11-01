Strengthening links in the supply chain

Most supply chains are closed systems locked behind four walls. Usually they are a stitched-together series of heterogeneous systems, networks and applications, with many different data formats. Because no two supply chains are the same and are comprised of man different systems, developers and partners tell me that one of their biggest challenges is orchestrating solutions to enable end-to-end transactional flows, like order to cash, seamlessly.
At IBM, we believe the only way to create end-to-end supply chain solutions is with an open platform that you can extend and enhance. This platform should provide customizable building blocks so you can configure solutions and bridge to other networks and services involved in the supply chain, enabling you to bring in data and insights from other domains to solve supply chain problems unique to your business.
This commitment to open technology is in our DNA, and that’s why I’m excited to tell you about the new IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite that we’re launching today. It’s part of our broader multi-enterprise business network (MEBN) strategy that acknowledges there are many types of networks and applications that must work together across different enterprises—with applications and expert services on top of data to bring added value—to not only solve problems but get ahead of them.
As part of the launch, we’re introducing the Sterling Developer Hub and Developer Advocacy Program to provide support across the entire development lifecycle and as you engage in the ecosystem.
The IBM Sterling Supply Chain Suite delivers the following new extension points:
Watch this brief discussion between me and my colleague Stephen Kenna to learn more.
Then visit our IBM Sterling Developer Hub to access open source programs and a library of knowledge resources to help you build and extend apps. There, you can join our global community so you can ask questions in forums and hear from your peers and our supply chain experts. Our Developer Advocacy Program is being unveiled there too, so you’ll be able to learn about and register for events, conferences and meetups in your region.