Can we use powerful lights to propel spacecraft at the speed of light?

Neel’s answer
To answer this question, let’s take a couple of steps back. When we talk about Newton’s Third Law, “action” essentially means force. If object A exerts a force on object B, then object B also exerts an equal and opposite force on object A.
Next, let’s get into what light is actually made of. As you say, light is made from particles called photons. We’ll skip through the weedy details of what this means in regards to the electromagnetic spectrum. The most important thing you need to know about photons is that they don’t have mass.
Because there is no mass, light doesn’t exert a force in the opposite direction. When you turn on a flashlight, the light isn’t causing the flashlight to recoil in your hand, unlike what happens when you fire a gun or catch a ball.
You can’t fix powerful lights on the back of a spacecraft and use them to propel it forward through space, because those lights are not actually applying any “equal and opposite” force on the spacecraft. You turn on a light and it just ... shines brightly.
However, if we flip that light around and point it toward a spacecraft, we could potentially use it for propulsion. Photons don’t have mass, but they do have momentum. Some scientists have been developing materials that are extremely lightweight and reflective. When light hits and bounces off this material, it imparts its momentum on the reflective surface in the process. This is incredibly tiny on a small scale, but on a material that is stretched out to be hundreds or even thousands of feet long, this momentum would add up very fast in the vacuum of space, pushing that material forward at high speeds.
This concept is called a solar sail
, and many engineers around the world are trying to develop different types of solar sails that could use sunlight or high-powered lasers to propel spacecraft forward and potentially allow for interstellar travel. It’s not the use of Newton’s Third Law that you discuss in your question, and these spacecraft would not be going anywhere near the speed of light (although they would be moving pretty darn fast). But you’re not entirely wrong for thinking of light as a potential form of propulsion.
