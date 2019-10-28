Can we use powerful lights to propel spacecraft at the speed of light?

Every week, the readers of our space newsletter, The Airlock, send in their questions for space reporter Neel V. Patel to answer. This week: light-speed travel.

Reader question

Here is a question I’ve had since childhood. Why don't we use Newton's Third Law of Motion (every action has an equal and opposite reaction) to help us travel through space at the speed of light? Simply use powerful lights as our propulsion system for our rockets––since photons are moving at light speed we must be pushed in the opposite direction at the same speed. Why doesn’t this work? –– Kiran

Sign up for The Airlock — your gateway to the future of space technology Also stay updated on MIT Technology Review initiatives and events? Yes No