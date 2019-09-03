MIT Technology Review young writer’s essay contest

Sign up for The Download — your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology Also stay updated on MIT Technology Review initiatives and events? Yes No

MIT Technology Review is pleased to announce an essay contest for young people. We're looking for essays of not more than 1,000 words addressing the question:

“What do adults not know about my generation and technology?”

You are free to address this question in any way you see fit. However you approach it, we’re looking for clear viewpoints that don’t usually get expressed in mainstream media, explorations of conflicts between adults and younger people, and smart ways of exploding people’s assumptions. Above all, we’re looking for originality of thought expressed in lucid, insightful writing.

The winning essay will be published in the upcoming Youth issue of MIT Technology Review in print and online, and the winning entrant will receive a $500 honorarium together with a one-year subscription to MIT Technology Review. Up to five finalists will have their essays published online and receive a one-year subscription to MIT Technology Review.

To enter the essay contest, submit your essay at this link by 11:59 p.m. US Eastern time on October 14, 2019.

Entries will be considered in the order they are received. Late entries will not be considered, nor will multiple submissions by the same individual, nor submissions by anyone over the age of 18 as of December 31, 2019. All entries must be the original work of the writer, must not contain defamatory, obscene, or offensive material, and must be written in English. (If English is not your first language, don’t worry; you won’t be penalized for small mistakes.)

Entrants retain copyright over their entry but grant MIT Technology Review a perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to publish, broadcast (across all media), and post the entry online and on any other platforms existing or yet to be envisaged, together with the entrant’s name, age, and country of residence. MIT Technology Review reserves the right to edit essays for publication.

Finalists and the winner will be informed as soon as the judging is complete. Please do not contact our staff to ask about the status of your entry, or to ask for further guidance on submitting an entry. We will endeavor to contact all entrants about the result of their entry once judging is complete. Judging will be at the sole discretion of MIT Technology Review. Immediate family members of MIT Technology Review employees are not eligible to enter this contest. We may ask finalists to verify their age and identity. The use of a false name will disqualify entries. We will not use any information submitted as part of a contest entry for any purpose other than judging this contest, in accordance with our privacy policy. We are not liable for any damage, loss, or disappointment suffered as a result of your taking part or not being able to take part in this contest. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, we may alter, amend, or foreclose the contest without prior notice. We reserve the right to change these terms at any time. The contest is void wherever prohibited by law.