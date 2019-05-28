Digital challenges: Overcoming barriers to AI adoption

While organizations are increasingly weaving artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into their business strategies, they are also coming up against barriers to successful adoption. AI is changing how we work and live our lives, but consumers and companies are encountering obstacles, including challenges in leadership, vision, expertise, and data quality.

At the EmTech Digital conference, held in March in San Francisco, senior business and technology decision-makers shared their views on a range of issues, from whether senior executives grasp the potential for AI to transform their companies to the most influential factors for AI success. Read on for the results of the survey.