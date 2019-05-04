The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 4, 2019)

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Wave Physics as an Analog Recurrent Neural Network
Metals' Awkward Cousin is Found
Can the ANITA Anomalous Events Be Due to New Physics?
Spatial Population Genetics: It's About Time
Computational Models For The Evolution of World Cuisines
