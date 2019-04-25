A robotic catheter has autonomously wound its way inside a live, beating pig’s heart

Operating inside a beating heart is a complex, delicate procedure that requires skilled surgeons. Medical staff typically use joysticks and a combination of X-rays or ultrasound to carefully guide catheters through the body.

Now, for the first time, a robotic catheter has been able to autonomously navigate inside a heart to help carry out a particularly complex procedure. The device, which was inspired by the way certain animals learn about their surroundings, was used to help surgeons close leakages within the hearts of five live pigs.

Fagogenis et al., Sci. Robot. 4, eaaw1977 (2019)

“Rats use whiskers to tap along the wall, humans feel their way, and cockroaches use their antennae," says Pierre Dupont at the Harvard Medical School, who led the new study published in Science Robotics. "Similarly, this device uses touch sensors to work out where it is, and where to go next, based on a map of the heart."

The device is 8mm across, with a camera and an LED light on its tip that worked as a combined optic and touch sensor. A machine learning algorithm that was trained on around 2000 heart tissue images was used to guide it as it moved. The touch sensor periodically tapped against the heart's tissue as it wound its way through, helping it know where it was and making sure it wasn't likely to damage the tissue.

Fagogenis et al., Sci. Robot. 4, eaaw1977 (2019)

During the experiment, the catheter navigated to the correct location 95% of the time out of 83 trials on five pigs. This is a similar success rate to an experienced clinician, and the procedure left no bruising or tissue damage, the research team said. Once in position, the surgeons took control and carried out the procedure to fix the leak. Although robotic catheters have been available for some years, this is the first one that’s been able to find its way without human help.

The idea is that, one day, such technology could free surgeons up to concentrate on other tasks or help less-experienced medical staff carry out more complex procedures. The technology could be repurposed for use on humans within five years, says Dupont.