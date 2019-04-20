Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 20, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Towards Pricing Financial Derivatives with an IBM Quantum Computer
UK Food Prices After Brexit, with Implications for Poverty and Health
Discovery of a Meteor of Interstellar Origin
A Quantum Engineer's Guide to Superconducting Qubits
Perspective: Toward Large-Scale Fault-Tolerant Universal Photonic Quantum Computing
