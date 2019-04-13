Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 13, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Entanglement Distribution Beyond Qubits or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Noise
Analysing Mathematical Reasoning Abilities of Neural Models
Searching for Quantum Black Hole Structure With the Event Horizon Telescope
Quantum Entanglement, Two-Sided Spacetimes and the Thermodynamic Arrow of Time
An Illustrated History of Black Hole Imaging : Personal Recollections (1972-2002)
