Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 13, 2019)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Entanglement Distribution Beyond Qubits or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Noise

Analysing Mathematical Reasoning Abilities of Neural Models

Searching for Quantum Black Hole Structure With the Event Horizon Telescope

Quantum Entanglement, Two-Sided Spacetimes and the Thermodynamic Arrow of Time

An Illustrated History of Black Hole Imaging : Personal Recollections (1972-2002)

 

 

Keep up with the latest in space at EmTech MIT.
Discover where tech, business, and culture converge.

September 17-19, 2019
MIT Media Lab

Register now

