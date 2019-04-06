Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 6, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Measurement of the Electrical Properties of a Thundercloud Through Muon Imaging by the GRAPES-3 Experiment
Evanescent Gravitational Waves
A Review of Swarmalators and Their Potential in Bio-Inspired Computing
A Catalog of Stereo Anaglyphs of the Nucleus of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko
Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.