The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 30, 2019)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Are All Successful Communities Alike? Characterizing and Predicting the Success of Online Communities

Spontaneous Photon-Pair Generation at the Nanoscale

Global Fire Season Severity Analysis and Forecasting

Post Graphene 2D Chemistry: The Emerging Field of Molybdenum Disulfide and Black Phosphorus Functionalization

The Prosumer Economy -- Being Like a Forest

 
 

