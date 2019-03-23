Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending March 23, 2019)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Watch two astronauts take a spacewalk to give the ISS a power upgrade
  2. Boeing sold two safety features on its 737 Max planes as “extras”
  3. Microsoft just booted up the first “DNA drive” for storing data
  4. A meteor exploded over Earth with 10 times the energy of Hiroshima’s atomic bomb
  5. A “halo drive” could accelerate interstellar spacecraft to close to the speed of light

The Ethics of AI Ethics -- An Evaluation of Guidelines

Redditors in Recovery: Text Mining Reddit to Investigate Transitions into Drug Addiction

Benchmarking an 11-Qubit Quantum Computer

Optical Amplification by Stimulated Cooling of Polaron-Polaritons

Keep up with the latest in computing at EmTech Digital.

The Countdown has begun.
March 25-26, 2019
San Francisco, CA

Register now

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

Business Impact

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

Business Impact

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

Business Impact

A View from the White House 23:50
Recommended for You
  1. Watch two astronauts take a spacewalk to give the ISS a power upgrade
  2. Boeing sold two safety features on its 737 Max planes as “extras”
  3. Microsoft just booted up the first “DNA drive” for storing data
  4. A meteor exploded over Earth with 10 times the energy of Hiroshima’s atomic bomb
  5. A “halo drive” could accelerate interstellar spacecraft to close to the speed of light
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to All Access Digital.
  • All Access Digital {! insider.prices.digital !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    The digital magazine, plus unlimited site access, our online archive, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

    {! insider.buttons.digital.buttonText !}
    See details+

    12-month subscription

    Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

    Digital magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

    The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.