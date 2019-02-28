Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Asia’s AI agenda: AI for business

Senior execs in Asia are adopting AI to improve the customer experience and business decision-making, but challenges such as a talent shortage and high costs loom.

Given current projections for how artificial intelligence (AI) will transform business and society, many senior executives in Asia are bullish about AI as a source of future competitiveness. The second part of our series, “Asia’s AI agenda,” explores how businesses in the Asia-Pacific region are assessing the value of AI, creating strategies for deploying it within their organizations, evaluating the emerging use cases, and overcoming the challenges they are facing along the way. This report, “AI for business,” is based on a survey of 871 senior business and technology leaders across the Asia-Pacific and a series of expert interviews.

The key findings of the report are as follows:

“Asia’s AI agenda: AI for business”
  • Asia is past the halfway mark. More than half of the survey sample have already deployed AI technologies within their businesses. Of the 13 markets covered by the survey, the highest level of AI penetration is in North Asia—Japan and South Korea. Indonesia and Vietnam are at the most nascent stage, with just a quarter of companies using AI.
  • Adopting on a case-by-case basis. Less than a third of the “AI adopters” have a centralized strategy for AI. The majority are deploying AI case by case. Measuring the effectiveness of the technology on the same terms as other business projects is important, but with caveats. Machine learning takes place over a period of time and is only as effective as the quality of its training data.
  • Improving the customer experience is imperative. Delivering an improved customer experience is the number one priority for companies in Asia in terms of their development and deployment of AI, with more than half of survey respondents already having used AI in customer processes and interactions. Improving business decision-making speed and quality, and increased operational efficiency, are also ranked as organizational priorities for AI.
  • Machine learning is the most common AI tool. Machine learning is the most highly deployed AI tool according to our survey (44%), followed by automated reasoning (34%), natural language processing (33%), and robotic process automation (33%). In the year ahead, image recognition followed by reinforcement learning will be the fastest-growing areas of AI.
  • Constraints include talent, a lack of data, and high costs. A shortage of internal talent, noted by 58% of survey respondents, ranks as the region’s greatest challenge in deploying AI. Yet filling the gap is not easy, as AI engineers are scarce and in high demand. Moreover, retaining them is not guaranteed. Other top AI challenges reported in the survey include the lack of available data and the high costs of deployment.

The first part of this series, “Asia’s AI agenda: The ecosystem,” explores Asian governments’ plans for leadership in AI.

Keep up with the latest in artificial intelligence at EmTech Digital.

The Countdown has begun.
March 25-26, 2019
San Francisco, CA

Register now

Tagged

artificial intelligence

MIT Technology Review Insights

MIT Technology Review Insights

For more than 100 years MIT Technology Review has served as the world’s longest-running technology magazine, the standard bearer of news and insights on how the latest technologies affect the world around us. Read by a global community of innovators,More entrepreneurs, investors and executives at the highest level, it offers an unrivaled authority that is backed by the world’s foremost technology institution, and features editors with a deep technical knowledge and understanding of technological advances.

MIT Technology Review Insights is the content solutions division of MIT Technology Review. It includes two main divisions: Research and Live Events. Aligned with the same stellar editorial heritage and standards as the magazine itself, we leverage our access to a wide network of subject matter experts and leading content contributors to create custom content for clients who want to reach new audiences with relevant, cogent and high-quality stories and experiences to users wherever they want it — in digital, print, online, and via unique in-person experiences.

For sales information: Please contact advertising@technologyreview.com.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

Intelligent Machines

AI's Economic Impact 35:20

Intelligent Machines

Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

Intelligent Machines

Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to MIT Technology Review.
  • Print + All Access Digital {! insider.prices.print_digital !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    The best of MIT Technology Review in print and online, plus unlimited access to our online archive, an ad-free web experience, discounts to MIT Technology Review events, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

    {! insider.buttons.print_digital.buttonText !}
    See details+

    12-month subscription

    Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

    6 bi-monthly issues of print + digital magazine

    10% discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

    Ad-free website experience

    The Download: newsletter delivered daily

  • All Access Digital {! insider.prices.digital !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    The digital magazine, plus unlimited site access, our online archive, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

    {! insider.buttons.digital.buttonText !}
    See details+

    12-month subscription

    Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

    Digital magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

    The Download: newsletter delivered daily

  • Print Subscription {! insider.prices.print_only !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six print issues per year plus The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

    {! insider.buttons.print_only.buttonText !}
    See details+

    12-month subscription

    Print magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    The Download: newsletter delivered daily

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.