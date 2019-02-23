Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 23, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Forecasting Mortality Using Google Trend
Identifying and Analyzing Cryptocurrency Manipulations in Social Media
Test of Einstein Equivalence Principle Near the Galactic Center Supermassive Black Hole
The Illusion of Success and the Nature of Reward
Salt Polygons Are Caused by Convection
The Physics arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics, and quantitative finance.
