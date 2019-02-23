Hello,

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 23, 2019)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

  China's CRISPR twins might have had their brains inadvertently enhanced
  Once hailed as unhackable, blockchains are now getting hacked
  Israel's first lunar lander is on its way to the moon
  Lab-grown meat could be worse for the climate than beef
  Machine learning is contributing to a "reproducibility crisis" within science

Forecasting Mortality Using Google Trend

Identifying and Analyzing Cryptocurrency Manipulations in Social Media

Test of Einstein Equivalence Principle Near the Galactic Center Supermassive Black Hole

The Illusion of Success and the Nature of Reward

Salt Polygons Are Caused by Convection

 

The Physics arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics, and quantitative finance.

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation?

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers

A View from the White House
  China's CRISPR twins might have had their brains inadvertently enhanced
  Once hailed as unhackable, blockchains are now getting hacked
  Israel's first lunar lander is on its way to the moon
  Lab-grown meat could be worse for the climate than beef
  Machine learning is contributing to a "reproducibility crisis" within science
How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

