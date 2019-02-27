Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Intelligent Machines

Bill Gates explains why we should all be optimists

We sat down to talk about breakthrough technologies, China, and reasons to be cheerful with this issue’s guest editor.

There are a lot of worries today about technology’s harmful effects. How do you retain your famous optimism about it?

Look at how long people are living, the reduction of under-five mortality, the reduction in how poorly women are treated. Globally, inequity is down: poorer countries are getting richer faster than the richer countries are getting richer. The bulk of humanity lives in middle-income countries today. Fifty years ago, there were very few middle-income countries. Then there’s the ability of science to solve problems. In heart disease and cancer we’ve made a lot of progress; in some of the more chronic diseases like depression and diabetes … Even in obesity, we’re gaining some fundamental understandings of the microbiome and the signaling mechanisms involved.

So, yes, I am optimistic. It does bother me that most people aren’t.

This story is part of our March/April 2019 Issue
See the rest of the issue
Subscribe

Maybe you have successful person’s bias?

Recommended for You
  1. The hipster effect: Why anti-conformists always end up looking the same
  2. Bill Gates: How we’ll invent the future
  3. China’s CRISPR twins might have had their brains inadvertently enhanced
  4. Ten recent low-tech inventions that have changed the world
  5. Once hailed as unhackable, blockchains are now getting hacked

Of course, we have to factor that in. In my own life I’ve been extremely lucky. But even subtracting out my personal experience, I think the big picture is that it’s better to be born today than ever, and it will be better to be born 20 years from now than today.

One of the technologies on your list is lab-grown meat, which is still very tentative and expensive. Why did it make the cut?

Part of the reason I picked it is to remind people that clean energy does not solve climate change. Only about a quarter of emissions come from electricity generation. This is a category that people weren’t paying much attention to as a greenhouse-gas problem. And yet I think the path to solve it is clearer than in, say, cement or steel or other materials.

Another of your picks is the reinvented toilet, which you call the biggest advance in sanitation in 200 years. Why?

Building sewers, using clean water, having a processing plant—that’s the paradigm in rich countries. In low-income countries, the capital cost of a sewer system is just unattainable. This toilet takes the human waste, liquid and solid, and in most cases does some type of separation. The solids you can essentially burn. The liquids you can filter. That’s a huge effect on quality of life, in terms of both disgust and disease, in an increasingly urbanized world. The Gates Foundation has given out $200 million in grants to try to get this technology going. It’s not there yet.

Three of your picks are about reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. You lead a $1 billion investment fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. But it feels like there are already a lot of technological solutions to climate change. Do we really need more? Isn’t the biggest problem political?

No, the problems are when you say to India, “Provide electricity to everyone to have things we take for granted—heating, air conditioning.” Their path is to build more coal plants. That’s the cheapest form of electricity for them. In France they were asked to pay a 5% increase on their diesel price, and even that was unacceptable.

The politics is where you decide how much you’re going to put into basic research or how you’re going to make things attractive for innovative companies. But if we freeze technology today, you will live in a 4 °C warmer world in the future, guaranteed.

One of those picks is nuclear fusion. That’s something that’s always seemed just around the corner. What makes you optimistic about it?

The company that Breakthrough put money into, Commonwealth Fusion Systems—the methods they’re using allow you to get a dramatic reduction in the size and therefore the capital cost. It’s very impressive. There are over 10 companies pursuing fusion in different ways. Most of them will not work. But these projects certainly will make a big contribution. So I think it’s important we back fusion.

Sign up for The Download
Your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology

China is becoming a technology superpower. How do you think that will play out as fear about its power gets entrenched?

The idea that they’re starting to be innovative—that is good for the world.

Like most middle-­income countries, they’re more than willing to do big projects. Think of the US in the ’50s and ’60s, Japan in the ’70s and ’80s, Korea in the ’80s and ’90s. Your technological capability gets really strong, and you’re willing to go out and do very, very ambitious things.

For the US, it’s good to have a sense that we have to renew our edge. In the ’70s and ’80s, when we were like, “Oh jeez, has Japan figured things out we haven’t,” we renewed our commitment to basic research. In fact, Japan was never going to overtake us in terms of scientific innovation. But I do think that was healthy for us.

These are edited excerpts from a conversation with Gates at his Seattle office on January 9. You can watch a longer version of the interview here.

Keep up with the latest in artificial intelligence at EmTech Digital.

The Countdown has begun.
March 25-26, 2019
San Francisco, CA

Register now

Tagged

Silicon Valley, artificial intelligence, AI ethics, climate change, voice assistants, Tech and health, IoT, ethical tech, biotech

Gideon Lichfield

Gideon Lichfield

I’m MIT Technology Review’s editor in chief. Science and technology were my first love and my first beat as a journalist, but for nearly two decades my career took me elsewhere—covering Latin America, the former Soviet Union, andMore Israel/Palestine for the Economist, followed by a turn into digital media in New York, where I helped launch Quartz, a business-news outlet for the 21st century. Having seen my share of the world’s dysfunction, I’m endlessly curious about how we can use technology to make things better and why we sometimes end up using it to make things worse. My mission is for MIT Technology Review to be the leading voice exploring emerging technology, its impacts, and how the human choices that determine those impacts get made.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

Intelligent Machines

AI's Economic Impact 35:20

Intelligent Machines

Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

Intelligent Machines

Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
Recommended for You
  1. The hipster effect: Why anti-conformists always end up looking the same
  2. Bill Gates: How we’ll invent the future
  3. China’s CRISPR twins might have had their brains inadvertently enhanced
  4. Ten recent low-tech inventions that have changed the world
  5. Once hailed as unhackable, blockchains are now getting hacked
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Print Subscription.
  • Print Subscription {! insider.prices.print_only !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six print issues per year plus The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

    {! insider.buttons.print_only.buttonText !}
    See details+

    12-month subscription

    Print magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    The Download: newsletter delivered daily

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.