Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Ms. Tech

    • Connectivity

    A cryptocurrency company’s covert bug fix has confusing legal implications

    The Zcash episode illustrates how we’re still struggling to define basic characteristics of cryptocurrency networks.

    On Tuesday, February 5, the Zcash Company, the for-profit company in charge of maintaining the cryptocurrency Zcash, made a shocking revelation: it had acted in secret to fix a software bug that would have given an attacker the means to create “fake” Zcash.

    Recommended for You
    1. The real reason America is scared of Huawei: internet-connected everything
    2. Nano-switches made out of graphene could make our electronics even smaller
    3. Smart pills filled with tiny needles could inject medicine directly into your stomach
    4. China is leaving the US in the dust on electric-vehicle chargers
    5. This new fabric will automatically cool you down when you get hot and sweaty

    What’s shocking is not that Zcash had a flaw. It’s that just a handful employees knew about it and (as far as we know) kept it secret for eight months before fixing it. The way the team handled the issue probably wouldn’t be quite so controversial if Zcash were a traditional software company. But this is crypto, where enthusiasts expect everything to be transparent and decentralized. Perhaps more important, this episode is a reminder that we lack clear definitions to distinguish between “centralized” and “decentralized” blockchain systems—even as policymakers have begun attaching real legal implications to these labels.

    The story begins in March. According to a lengthy blog post, that’s when Zcash cryptographer Ariel Gabizon discovered a “subtle cryptographic flaw” in an academic paper Zcash relied on to develop its technology. Zcash uses a fancy cryptographic tool called a zero-knowledge proof to let users transact anonymously. It allows transactions to be validated without giving away any other information about them.

    Sign up for the Chain Letter
    Blockchains, cryptocurrencies, and why they matter.

    By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can change your preferences at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more detail.

    The vulnerability Gabizon found is so subtle that expert cryptographers missed it for years, write the authors of the blog post. In fact, that’s one reason the company believes no one else was wise to the flaw. “Discovery of the vulnerability would have required a high level of technical cryptographic sophistication that very few people possess,” they write, adding that they’ve seen no evidence of any counterfeiting (though they admit they can’t be certain).

    After discovering the bug, the small team in the know decided the safest course was to disclose it only after it was fixed. According to Fortune, they used encrypted communications and “carefully selected confidantes to prevent rogue insiders, spies, or hackers from gaining knowledge of the vulnerability.” Finally, in October, they sneaked the bug fix into an upgrade that had been planned beforehand.

    Assuming we trust the company’s confidence that leaving the bug unpatched for so long was safe since so very few people have the cryptographic expertise to exploit it, we’ve still got to ask: do the company’s actions here mean Zcash is actually centralized?

    Unfortunately, we aren’t yet able to reach a meaningful answer, since we still don’t have an agreed-upon definition of “decentralization.” To date, this hasn’t had much real-world consequence; debates over whether certain coins are truly decentralized have been mostly ideological. But given that “decentralized” is transitioning from a marketing term into one that has real legal implications, this is problematic, writes Angela Walch, a professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law, in a new academic paper: “If we gloss over what [decentralization] means, we risk unintended consequences when these systems do not behave like we expect them to.”

    Take, for instance, a speech delivered in June of 2018 by William Hinman, director of corporation finance for the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In it, Hinman called both Bitcoin and Ethereum “sufficiently decentralized” that their cryptocurrencies should not be regulated as securities, a category that includes stocks and bonds.

    But since decentralization hasn’t been defined, Hinman’s standard is difficult to pin down. Other parts of his speech contradict his conclusion, argues Walch. For instance, Hinman says a digital asset may be a security (read: centralized) if “information asymmetries” exist between the promoters and the potential buyers (i.e., some people know more than others about its internal workings). If a small number of developers are keeping secrets, this kind of asymmetry does exist, writes Walch.

    We’ve already seen this happen in Bitcoin and Ethereum, she argues. In September of 2018, fewer than a dozen developers of Bitcoin Core, the main Bitcoin software client, waited for days before disclosing a critical bug they had discovered in the latest version. In November, lead developers for Ethereum faced backlash from some in the community after they held several private meetings to discuss proposed software upgrades.

    As for Zcash, Walch tweeted on Tuesday, if four people keeping a critical bug secret for months doesn’t demonstrate centralization, “I don’t know what would.”

    Even if that’s true, so what? Presumably, policymakers will eventually tell us—once they decide what decentralization actually means.

    Keep up with the latest in Bitcoin at Business of Blockchain 2019.

    May 2, 2019
    Cambridge, MA

    Register now

    Tagged

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, blockchain, cryptocurrency

    Mike Orcutt

    Mike Orcutt Associate Editor

    I’m an associate editor at MIT Technology Review, focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. My reporting, which includes a twice-weekly, blockchain-focused email newsletter, Chain LetterMore (subscribe here), revolves around one central question: Why does blockchain technology matter?

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    Technology, Work, and Urban Ecosystems: How Should Cities and Regions Respond? 31:37

    Connectivity

    The Next Generation of 3-D Printing 20:25

    Connectivity

    Walmart’s Store No. 8: Transforming the Future of Retail 24:53

    Connectivity

    The Future of Education 15:32
    Recommended for You
    1. The real reason America is scared of Huawei: internet-connected everything
    2. Nano-switches made out of graphene could make our electronics even smaller
    3. Smart pills filled with tiny needles could inject medicine directly into your stomach
    4. China is leaving the US in the dust on electric-vehicle chargers
    5. This new fabric will automatically cool you down when you get hot and sweaty
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.