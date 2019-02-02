Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 2, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Brain Network Topology Maps the Dysfunctional Substrate of Cognitive Processes in Schizophrenia
Observation of Superconductivity in Bilayer Graphene/Hexagonal Boron Nitride Superlattices
Location, Orbit and Energy of a Meteoroid Impacting the Moon During the Lunar Eclipse of January 21, 2019
GW170817--the First Observed Neutron Star Merger and its Kilonova: Implications for the Astrophysical Site of the r-process
