Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

    • Business Impact

    Where you live in the US can tell you how likely your job is to be automated

    A new report shows small US cities and rural communities—as well as young people—are most likely to bear the brunt of automation.

    If you are a young, minority employee working in a rural area of the US, the automation odds are not in your favor.

    Recommended for You
    1. Boeing’s electric autonomous passenger air vehicle just had its first flight
    2. The European Space Agency wants to mine the moon for oxygen and water
    3. Amazon’s experimental, six-wheel delivery robot is taking to the streets
    4. CERN wants to build a particle collider that’s four times bigger than the LHC
    5. CRISPR babies are real and the scientist who made them sought “personal fame and fortune”

    A new report from research group Brookings analyzed which areas in the US—and which groups—have the highest “automation potential.” This boils down to how likely it is that what you do could be carried out by technology instead. The researchers arrived at these numbers by combining calculations on the automation potential of tasks in each job and industry, taken from consulting group McKinsey, with state employment data and predictions.

    For example, the roles of packaging and filling machine operators were assigned a 100% automation potential. So if everyone in the state of Nebraska was employed as a packing machine operator, the automation potential of the state would be 100%.

    On the state level, there wasn’t a huge amount of variance. Indiana had the highest automation potential with 48.7%, while New York had the lowest with 42.4%. Because all states have both urban and rural areas, the differences aren’t especially pronounced.

    However, when you drill down to smaller regions like counties or metropolitan areas—a population center combined with its surrounding suburbs—things get much more stark. Smaller cities in predominantly rural parts of the country were most at risk. “Newer technologies will put pressure on lower-skill jobs,” says lead report author Mark Muro. “Places that have already lost middle-skill jobs will now face pressure on [low-skill jobs] too.”

    Of all US metropolitan areas, Dalton, Georgia, has the highest automation potential of 56%, followed by Kokomo, Indiana, with 54.7%. The Lexington Park, Maryland, area had the lowest automation potential with 39.1%.

    Sharp differences can even be seen between metro areas within regions, something that state-level analysis doesn’t pick up. For example, while Dalton, Georgia, has the highest score, the state capital of Atlanta, just 100 miles away, has a much lower automation potential of 44.7%.

    Sign up for The Download
    Your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology

    By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can change your preferences at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more detail.

    The report authors emphasize that these regional differences are why training and reskilling programs need to be organized and implemented on a local level. A program in Dalton would need to focus on preparing workers for a different set of jobs than one put in place in Atlanta, for example.

    No matter where you live, underrepresented groups and younger workers disproportionately worked in jobs with a high number of automatable tasks. Workers aged 16 to 24 fill a large number of service and retail roles, which McKinsey says contain a high number of automatable tasks. Many don’t stay in these positions for their entire career, but if robots took over these roles, it could change the nature of early-career jobs and training.

    The best way to protect yourself from automation: get a bachelor’s degree. Roles that had higher-level education requirements were less likely to be replaced by technology.

    The speed at which these roles will be automated is still up for debate, though. Although Muro says the more gradual it is, the better, he is concerned the US may see an increase in the speed of automation soon if the economy takes a dive. “There’s a lot of literature that shows automation picks up especially in downturns,” he says. “I’m concerned about that.”

    Learn from the humans leading the way in automation at EmTech Next. Register Today!
    June 11-12, 2019
    Cambridge, MA

    Register now

    Tagged

    automation, future of work

    Erin Winick

    Erin Winick Associate Editor

    I am the associate editor of the future of work at MIT Technology Review. I am particularly interested in automation and advanced manufacturing, spurring from my background in mechanical engineering. I produce our future of work e-mailMore newsletter, Clocking In, which takes a daily look at how technology is impacting the workplace. Before joining the publication I worked as a freelance science writer, founded the 3-D printing company Sci Chic, and interned at the Economist. Get in touch at erin.winick@technologyreview.com.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

    Business Impact

    How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

    Business Impact

    Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

    Business Impact

    A View from the White House 23:50
    Recommended for You
    1. Boeing’s electric autonomous passenger air vehicle just had its first flight
    2. The European Space Agency wants to mine the moon for oxygen and water
    3. Amazon’s experimental, six-wheel delivery robot is taking to the streets
    4. CERN wants to build a particle collider that’s four times bigger than the LHC
    5. CRISPR babies are real and the scientist who made them sought “personal fame and fortune”
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.