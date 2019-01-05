Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending January 5, 2019)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Forgetting in Order to Remember Better
Single-Pixel Terahertz Imaging Based on Spatial Fourier spectrum
The Central Role of Energy in the Urban Transition: Global Challenges for Sustainability
Major Feedback Factors and Effects of the Cloud Cover and the Relative Humidity on the Climate
Quantum 3: Learning QCD through Intuitive Play
The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.
