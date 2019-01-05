The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending January 5, 2019)

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Forgetting in Order to Remember Better

Single-Pixel Terahertz Imaging Based on Spatial Fourier spectrum

The Central Role of Energy in the Urban Transition: Global Challenges for Sustainability

Major Feedback Factors and Effects of the Cloud Cover and the Relative Humidity on the Climate

Quantum 3: Learning QCD through Intuitive Play

The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.