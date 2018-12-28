Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • clockwise from top left: rawpixel/unsplash/ms. tech/unsplash/courtesy of the researchers/courtesy of the researchers

    • Business Impact

    The 10 most intriguing inventions of 2018

    From programmable pills to power-generating boots, here are some of the most unusual technological innovations we covered this year.

    We are all about emerging technologies here at Tech Review—including those that might never make it past the “emerging” stage. Here are some of the more recondite inventions we have covered this year, many of them plumbed from the arXiv, the pre-publication academic paper database.

    Recommended for You
    1. Universal basic income had a rough 2018
    2. These are the five hottest gadget trends for 2019
    3. President Trump has signed a $1.2 billon law to boost US quantum tech
    4. A man asked for his data from Amazon—and they sent him 1,700 recordings of someone else
    5. We tried teaching an AI to write Christmas movie plots. Hilarity ensued. Eventually.

    Artificial synapses

    Illustration of synapse
    STEPHEN MAGRATH | WELLCOME IMAGES

    An electronic synapse that fires millions of times faster than the ones in your brain could be used to build artificial neural networks.

    Anti-aging medicines

    Stock photo of pills
    FREESTOCKS.ORG | UNSPLASH

    A clinical trial of drugs called mTOR inhibitors found that they boosted elderly people’s immune systems, potentially extending their life spans. Another trial in progress is testing senolytics, drugs that eliminate the senescent cells that make aging bodies break down.

    Electric planes with no moving parts 

    MIT

    Instead of propellers, this aircraft uses electroaerodynamic propulsion. A high-voltage electric field generates ions and accelerates them, creating an “ionic wind” that pushes the plane forward.

    DNA computing for programmable pills

    Stock photo of pills
    rawpixel | unsplash

    A new kind of DNA circuitry can decode the complex chemical pulses cells use to signal that, for example, they're damaged or under attack. Building it into pills could allow them to release their pharmaceutical payload only when they detect the right signal, allowing them to target infections.

    Group brain-to-brain communication

    Diagram from corresponding study
    Courtesy of the researchers

    A team that built a brain-to-brain communication device in 2015 has now expanded it to three people, paving the way for larger groups to transmit thoughts directly to one another.

    Seeing through walls using Wi-Fi

    Illustration of eyeball and wifi symbol

    An ordinary smartphone can be used to track people on the other side of a solid wall by detecting how their movements distort the signals from any Wi-Fi transmitters in the area.

    Secure quantum communications via satellite

    Diagram from corresponding study

    Unbreakable quantum cryptography was used to encrypt a videoconference between China and Austria. It’s one of the ways in which China is leading a global race to develop quantum communication techniques.

    Phones that shoot a million frames per second

    Photo of girls taking photo with smartphone

    A nifty way to process data from a phone’s camera extracts multiple frames from a single exposure, and ups the effective frame rate to as fast as 1 megahertz—albeit only in black and white.

    Edible electronics

    Diagram from corresponding study
    Courtesy of the researchers

    Disposable electronic circuits printed on soluble transfer paper—like temporary tattoos—might one day be added to food or drugs to help track their effects on your health. 

    Electricity-generating boots

    Diagram from corresponding study
    Courtesy of the researchers

    Each step in these boots squeezes streams of mercury back and forth through a device embedded in the heel and generates an electrical current, perhaps enough to power small communication devices.

    Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.
    Illustration of synapse
    STEPHEN MAGRATH | WELLCOME IMAGES
    Stock photo of pills
    FREESTOCKS.ORG | UNSPLASH
    Stock photo of pills
    rawpixel | unsplash
    Diagram from corresponding study
    Courtesy of the researchers
    Illustration of eyeball and wifi symbol
    Diagram from corresponding study
    Photo of girls taking photo with smartphone
    Diagram from corresponding study
    Courtesy of the researchers
    Diagram from corresponding study
    Courtesy of the researchers

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

    Business Impact

    How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

    Business Impact

    Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

    Business Impact

    A View from the White House 23:50
    Recommended for You
    1. Universal basic income had a rough 2018
    2. These are the five hottest gadget trends for 2019
    3. President Trump has signed a $1.2 billon law to boost US quantum tech
    4. A man asked for his data from Amazon—and they sent him 1,700 recordings of someone else
    5. We tried teaching an AI to write Christmas movie plots. Hilarity ensued. Eventually.
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.