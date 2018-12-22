Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 22, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Next Hit Predictor—Self-exciting Risk Modeling for Predicting Next Locations of Serial Crimes
NASA and the Search for Technosignatures: A Report from the NASA Technosignatures Workshop
Universe’s Primordial Quantum Memories
Quantum Amplification of Mechanical Oscillator Motion
Noether’s Theorem and Symmetry
The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.
