Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 22, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Next Hit Predictor—Self-exciting Risk Modeling for Predicting Next Locations of Serial Crimes

NASA and the Search for Technosignatures: A Report from the NASA Technosignatures Workshop

Universe’s Primordial Quantum Memories

Quantum Amplification of Mechanical Oscillator Motion

Noether’s Theorem and Symmetry

 

 

The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.

Business Impact

Business Impact

Business Impact

Business Impact

