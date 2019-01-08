Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

The state of artificial intelligence

AI technologies are coming into mainstream business usage—but a host of challenges remains. An interactive infographic illustrates the opportunities and the hurdles.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer an avant-garde concept—it’s a technological reality that businesses need to prepare for. Some early adopters are forging ahead, turning to forms of AI to perform or augment tasks traditionally done by humans. For example, robotic process automation is replacing repetitive tasks such as data entry; natural language processing is being used to generate meaning from human speech; and machine learning is now processing, analyzing, and acting on vast amounts of data.

In a Deloitte survey of 1,500 senior executives in the United States, 76 percent said AI would transform their companies within the next three years, and 92 percent said the technology was “important” or “very important” to their internal business processes.

But, the survey also found, challenges abound—the high cost of implementation, the complexity of integrating AI technologies with existing systems, and a shortage of expertise among them. The following interactive infographic illustrates AI’s transformative potential as well as its current complications.

Click on a category to ﬁnd out more
Types of AI in use today
Top challenges posed by AI
Types of AI in use today
Click on a different colored square to explore the chart
1 square = 1%
Top challenges posed by AI
Click on a different colored square to explore the chart
1 square = 1%
Click on a different colored square to explore the chart
1 square = 1%
Source: The 2017 Deloitte State of Cognitive Survey

AI is here. Will you lead or follow? Countdown to EmTech Digital 2019 has begun.

Register now
MIT Technology Review Insights

MIT Technology Review Insights

For more than 100 years MIT Technology Review has served as the world’s longest-running technology magazine, the standard bearer of news and insights on how the latest technologies affect the world around us. Read by a global community of innovators,More entrepreneurs, investors and executives at the highest level, it offers an unrivaled authority that is backed by the world’s foremost technology institution, and features editors with a deep technical knowledge and understanding of technological advances.

MIT Technology Review Insights is the content solutions division of MIT Technology Review. It includes two main divisions: Research and Live Events. Aligned with the same stellar editorial heritage and standards as the magazine itself, we leverage our access to a wide network of subject matter experts and leading content contributors to create custom content for clients who want to reach new audiences with relevant, cogent and high-quality stories and experiences to users wherever they want it — in digital, print, online, and via unique in-person experiences.

For sales information: Please contact advertising@technologyreview.com.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

Intelligent Machines

AI's Economic Impact 35:20

Intelligent Machines

Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

Intelligent Machines

Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Online Only.
  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.