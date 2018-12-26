Hello,

    Illustration by Saiman Chow

    Our best illustrations of 2018

    Our artists’ thought-provoking, playful creations bring our stories to life, often saying more with an image than words ever could.

    From the MIT Technology Review art team, here are some of our very favorite illustrations of the year:
    Two sick children and a $1.5 million bill: One family’s race for a gene therapy cure
    Illustration by Sébastien Thibault
    Google and Others Are Building AI Systems That Doubt Themselves
    Illustration by Saiman Chow
    Noon in the antilibrary
    Illustration by Rob Sheridan
    Dueling Neural Networks
    Illustration by Derek Brahney
    China’s use of big data might actually make it less Big Brother-ish
    Illustration by Magoz
    The Reunion: a new science-fiction story about surveillance in China
    Illustration by George Wylesol
    How Google took on China—and lost
    Illustration by Stuart Bradford
    Should a self-driving car kill the baby or the grandma? Depends on where you’re from.
    Illustration by Simon Landrein
    Your next doctor’s appointment might be with an AI
    Illustration by Nicole Ginelli
    Facebook’s app for kids should freak parents out
    Illustration by Daniel Zender
    Let’s destroy Bitcoin
    Illustration by Ariel Davis
    Your genome, on demand
    Illustration by Nico Ortega
