Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 15, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Exploring the Unification of Quantum Theory and General Relativity with a Bose-Einstein Condensate
A Second-Quantised Shannon Theory
A Storm in an IoT Cup: The Emergence of Cyber-Physical Social Machines
Langlands Program and Ramanujan Conjecture: A Survey
Comixify: Transform Video into a Comics
The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.
