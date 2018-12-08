Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 8, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Convolutional Neural Networks Deceived by Visual Illusions

A Survey of Mobile Computing for the Visually Impaired

The Dry History of Liquid Computers

Quantum Shockwave Communication

Super Resolution Imaging Through the Human Skull

Predicting Language Recovery after Stroke with Convolutional Networks on Stitched MRI

 

The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.

 

