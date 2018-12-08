Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 8, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Convolutional Neural Networks Deceived by Visual Illusions
A Survey of Mobile Computing for the Visually Impaired
The Dry History of Liquid Computers
Quantum Shockwave Communication
Super Resolution Imaging Through the Human Skull
Predicting Language Recovery after Stroke with Convolutional Networks on Stitched MRI
The Physic arXiv is a database of scientific papers approved for publication in the fields of mathematics, physics, astronomy, electrical engineering, computer science, quantitative biology, statistics and quantitative finance.
