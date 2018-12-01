Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending December 1, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Recognizing Disguised Faces in the Wild
Measuring Depression Symptom Severity from Spoken Language and 3D Facial Expressions
Smart wing Rotation and Ingenious Leading Edge Vortex Control Modulate the Unconventional Forces During Insects
Why Is Quantum Gravity so Difficult (compared to QCD)?
Solving Quantum Chemistry Problems with a D-Wave Quantum Annealer
Paleo-detectors: Searching for Dark Matter with Ancient Mineral
Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.