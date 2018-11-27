Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Data Wrapper

    • Business Impact

    These charts show how Asia is dominating industrial robot adoption

    Europe and America have far fewer robot workers than we might expect them to have.

    Robots are joining the workforce around the world. But while it’s obvious their numbers are rising, it can be hard to work out which countries are currently ahead of the curve.

    Recommended for You
    1. EXCLUSIVE: Chinese scientists are creating CRISPR babies
    2. This is the first good picture from NASA’s InSight probe after it landed on Mars
    3. Uber has cracked two classic ’80s video games by giving an AI algorithm a new type of memory
    4. An electric plane with no moving parts has made its first flight
    5. The Chinese scientist who claims he made CRISPR babies is under investigation

    The most common measure is one used by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) each year: the number of industrial robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers in the country. According to information released by the IFR to the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the global average in 2017 was 85 bots per 10,000 workers. This is a 15% increase from last year.

    Korea once again has topped the charts, with 710 robots per 10,000 workers, followed by Singapore with 658 and Germany with 322. India was at the bottom of the list, with only 3 robots per 10,000 workers.

    *Data not provided for any countries grayed out

    But is this the best way to measure the inroads of the robot revolution? A new report out from the ITIF argues that countries with higher-wage economies have a stronger business case for adopting more robots. Bringing bots into a business is an expensive initial investment, so when humans are a significantly cheaper option, there isn’t much incentive to buy them.     

    In the new report, the ITIF decided to examine robot adoption in 27 countries, adjusting for how many robots they would be expected to be have on the basis of their current wealth.

    Sign up for Clocking In
    A daily look at the workplace of the future

    By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can change your preferences at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more detail.

    With this measure, they found Southeast Asian countries to be even more dominant than they appeared before. The chart-toppers of South Korea and Singapore remained at the top, with adoption rates about 2.4 and 1.7 times what would be anticipated from current average wages. But the analysis also shines a light on countries like Thailand, which—although it has only 48 industrial robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers—has adoption rates 159% higher than its wage levels would predict.

     *Data not provided for any countries grayed out

    On the other hand, most countries in the Americas and Europe were found to be bringing on robots much more slowly than expected. The United States and the UK were found to be adopting 49% and 68% fewer industrial robots than expected.

    According to this report, when it comes to automation, Asia has the upper hand. As the study’s author, ITIF president Robert D. Atkinson, argues: “If these gaps persist or continue to widen, it will bode ill for the future economy-wide productivity and competitiveness of Europe and America, and both regions need to identify and adopt policies to dramatically increase their rates of robot adoption.”

    Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Tagged

    future of work, factory robots, industrial robots, automation and jobs

    Erin Winick

    Erin Winick Associate Editor

    I am the associate editor of the future of work at MIT Technology Review. I am particularly interested in automation and advanced manufacturing, spurring from my background in mechanical engineering. I produce our future of work e-mailMore newsletter, Clocking In, which takes a daily look at how technology is impacting the workplace. Before joining the publication I worked as a freelance science writer, founded the 3-D printing company Sci Chic, and interned at the Economist. Get in touch at erin.winick@technologyreview.com.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

    Business Impact

    How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

    Business Impact

    Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

    Business Impact

    A View from the White House 23:50
    Recommended for You
    1. EXCLUSIVE: Chinese scientists are creating CRISPR babies
    2. This is the first good picture from NASA’s InSight probe after it landed on Mars
    3. Uber has cracked two classic ’80s video games by giving an AI algorithm a new type of memory
    4. An electric plane with no moving parts has made its first flight
    5. The Chinese scientist who claims he made CRISPR babies is under investigation
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.