Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending November 17, 2018
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Uploading Brain into Computer: Whom to Upload First?
Materiatronics: Modular Analysis of Arbitrary Meta-Atoms
How to Increase Global Wealth Inequality for Fun and Profit
Statistical Study of Time Intervals Between Murders for Serial Killers
My Reflections on the First Man vs. Machine No-Limit Texas Hold ’em Competition
