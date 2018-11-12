From follower to leader: Digital transformation and the road to 5G in southern Asia-Pacific

Over the past decade, Asia-Pacific has transitioned from being the world’s factory to a leading developer of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, big data, blockchain, cloud computing, connected devices, robotics, and virtual/augmented reality. Robotics and advanced manufacturing, well established in East Asia, are fanning out into Singapore and Malaysia as R&D clusters and government innovation strategies help firms push deeper into AI, smart manufacturing, and IoT. In emerging markets like Indonesia and the Philippines, consumer apps are booming, thanks to widening access to the internet and the success of home-grown firms.

As the 5G era dawns, the promise of massive bandwidth, lower latency, and large connected device ecosystems is prompting an R&D flurry across the region as companies explore new use cases. From smarter cities to futuristic factories, immersive entertainment, and holographic conferences to autonomous vehicles, all technology categories will be upgraded by 5G. And, as with smartphones and streaming, which emerged in the 3G to 4G shift, new use cases will surely emerge.

This report combines a survey of six countries, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, which we will call “southern Asia- Pacific” or “the region”, with wide-ranging expert interviews, to chart the digital transformation to date and examine 5G as an opportunity to consolidate the region’s gains. The key findings of the report are as follows:

