Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending November 3, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Remote Control of Chemistry in Optical Cavities

Testing Randomness in Quantum Mechanics

Classification of Titanic Passenger Data and Chances of Surviving the Disaster

Training of a Skull-Stripping Neural Network with Efficient Data Augmentation

Humans are Still the Best Lossy Image Compressors

Have We Missed an Interstellar Comet Four Years Ago?

Business Impact

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

Business Impact

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

Business Impact

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

Business Impact

A View from the White House 23:50
