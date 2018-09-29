Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending September 29, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Quantum Computational Supremacy
History of Art Paintings Through the Lens of Entropy and Complexity
The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Small Neural Ensembles in High-Dimensional Brain
New Traversable Wormholes Solutions in f(T) Gravity
SocialRobot: Towards a Personalized Elderly Care Mobile Robot
TStarBots: Defeating the Cheating Level Builtin AI in StarCraft II in the Full Game
