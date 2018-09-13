Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Jake Belcher

    • Business Impact

    Don’t just ditch Facebook—start your own social-media site instead

    There might be a better way of making social media a healthier place, from creating more user-friendly settings to setting up our own sites from scratch.

    Fed up with political propaganda bots and discriminatory online ads? You may think the answer is to delete your Facebook and Twitter profiles and head offline, but there might be a better way: build your own networks.

    Recommended for You
    1. Artificial intelligence is often overhyped—and here’s why that’s dangerous
    2. US takes first step toward a quantum computing workforce
    3. Man-made climate change is boosting Hurricane Florence’s predicted rainfall by 50 percent
    4. Biologists checked out this NBA player’s DNA for clues to his immense height
    5. HP’s new release is a big day for metal 3-D printing

    “These systems are affecting billions of people around the world,” said Ethan Zuckerman, the director of MIT’s Center for Civic Media, in a presentation today at MIT Technology Review’s EmTech conference. “We have a responsibility to figure out how to make these systems significantly better.” 

    Karrie Karahalios, of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, made a similar point in her own EmTech presentation. “We need to help control what we see [on social media] and do it collectively,” she said.

    One of the main problems is that many people don’t understand how algorithmic systems affect what they see online. In the pre-Internet era, newspaper publishers produced and disseminated their own news articles. Meanwhile, TV studios produced shows and broadcast networks distributed them. Today, many people discover news stories and videos via Facebook and Google, which enables anyone on social media to “amplify” content by sharing or  linking to it. This amplification cycle creates a number of problems: the production of extremist content, the spread of conspiracy theories, online shaming by anonymous mobs, and issues related to algorithmic biases and content moderation, said Zuckerman.

    Yet many people don’t realize to what extent they’re being manipulated online. Karahalios said 62 percent of the people she studied didn’t know that an algorithm determined what appeared on their Facebook news feed and were angry when they learned the truth. She also found that people tend to assume that the first result they see in an online query is the best or most accurate one.

    The most radical suggestion is for people to simply create their own social-networking sites, although that is obviously easier said than done. Another solution is making user settings on social-media sites and search engines more transparent. Karahalios and Zuckerman are (separately) building user interfaces for Twitter as research projects. Both believe that control panels should be located on a site’s main page, perhaps in a sidebar that’s always visible.

    Zuckerman also suggested creating tools that make it easy to export social-media content to another platform and view multiple social networks within the same browser window. “This would be hard to do commercially,” he conceded. “But it’s important to imagine how things could be rather than just say, ‘We have this thing and it’s broken.’” 

    Keep up on what’s happening at EmTech MIT.

    Read our coverage here

    Tagged

    EmTech MIT 2018, MIT Technology Review Events

    Elizabeth Woyke

    Elizabeth Woyke Senior Editor, Business

    What is the future of work when AI, automation, and on-demand services are altering how we define what a job is and who qualifies as an employee? As the senior editor for business, I’m focused on writing stories that explore this important question.More Other areas of interest include new models for workforce training and education, how companies are increasing employee diversity and inclusion, and startups that are developing innovative workplace tools and technologies. I began my career at Time Asia, followed by staff jobs at BusinessWeek and Forbes. More recently, I co-authored an e-book for O’Reilly Media about the gig economy and wrote a book called The Smartphone: Anatomy of an Industry, which was published in 2014.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

    Business Impact

    How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

    Business Impact

    Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

    Business Impact

    A View from the White House 23:50
    Recommended for You
    1. Artificial intelligence is often overhyped—and here’s why that’s dangerous
    2. US takes first step toward a quantum computing workforce
    3. Man-made climate change is boosting Hurricane Florence’s predicted rainfall by 50 percent
    4. Biologists checked out this NBA player’s DNA for clues to his immense height
    5. HP’s new release is a big day for metal 3-D printing
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.