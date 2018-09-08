Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending September 8, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Satellite-Based Quantum Steering Under the Influence of Spacetime Curvature of the Earth
Quantum Optical Neural Networks
Vanadium Dioxide Circuits Emulate Neurological Disorders
The Scientific Prize Network Predicts Who Pushes the Boundaries of Science
Identifying the Sentiment Styles of YouTube's Vloggers
