Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

Get ready for atomic radio

Using a laser to detect the effect of radio waves on certain atoms is the basis for a new kind of antenna that resists interference and can receive a wider range of signals.

 

Recommended for You
  1. The US Army is building drones that never need to land
  2. Google released the first bilingual AI assistant
  3. How to date someone out of your league
  4. Venezuela’s new cryptocurrency doesn’t seem to exist
  5. Physicists hack the human visual system to create “ghost images”

The basic design of the radio antenna hasn’t changed in a century. The antenna is usually a set of metal rods roughly half the size of the wavelength they are designed to receive. The electric field in a passing radio wave accelerates electrons inside these rods, converting energy from the wave into a tiny electrical current that can be amplified.

But physicists would dearly love to make antennas more capable and more secure. It would be good, for example, if simple antennas could receive a wider range of wavelengths and be more resilient to electromagnetic interference.

Enter David Anderson at Rydberg Technologies in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a couple of colleagues, who have reinvented the antenna from scratch. Their new device works in an entirely different way from conventional antennas, using a laser to measure the way radio signals interact with certain types of atoms.

The secret sauce in the new device is Rydberg atoms. These are cesium atoms in which the outer electrons are so excited that they orbit the nucleus at great distance. At these distances, the electrons’ potential energy levels are extremely closely spaced, and this gives them special properties. Indeed, any small electric field can nudge them from one level to another.

Radio waves consist of alternating electric fields that readily interact with any Rydberg atoms they come across. This makes them potential sensors.

But how to detect this interaction? A gas made of Rydberg atoms has another property that turns out to be useful—it can be made transparent by a laser tuned to a specific frequency. This laser essentially saturates the gas’s ability to absorb light, allowing another laser beam to pass through it.

However, the critical frequency at which this happens depends crucially on the properties of the Rydberg atoms in the gas. When these atoms interact with radio waves, the critical frequency changes in response. 

That’s the basis of the radio detection. Anderson and co create a gas of cesium atoms excited into Rydberg states. They then use a laser tuned to a specific frequency to make the gas transparent.

Finally, they shine a second laser through the gas and measure how much light is absorbed, to see how the transparency varies with ambient radio waves.

The signal from a simple light-sensitive photodiode then reveals the way the radio signals are frequency modulated or amplitude modulated.

And that’s it: an antenna consisting of a cloud of excited cesium atoms, zapped by laser light that flickers in time to any ambient radio waves. They call it atomic radio.

Anderson and co have put their device through its paces using microwaves and say it works well. “We demonstrate an atom-based receiver for AM and FM microwave communication,” they say.

Among its advantages over conventional antennas is the huge range of signals it can detect—over four octaves from the C band to the Q band, or wavelengths from 2.5 to 15 centimeters. The antenna itself is a small vapor cell that can create and hold cesium gas excited into Rydberg atoms.

But perhaps most revolutionary is that the detection does not involve conventional radio circuitry. “The atomic radio wave receiver operates by direct real-time optical detection of the atomic response to AM and FM baseband signals, precluding the need for traditional de-modulation and signal-conditioning electronics,” say Anderson and co.

That means the device should be more or less insensitive to the kind of electromagnetic interference that can render conventional antennas useless.

To test the device, the team have used it to receive AM and FM microwave signals of a recording of a human voice singing “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” “The demonstrated atomic radio exhibits good performance over the entire human audio band,” they say.

The new antenna is not perfect. For example, its dynamic range is a little less than usually expected over radio. But the team is optimistic that it can be significantly improved.

Atomic radios are on their way. 

Ref: arxiv.org/abs/1808.08589 : An Atomic Receiver for AM and FM Radio Communication

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

Business Impact

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

Business Impact

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

Business Impact

A View from the White House 23:50
Recommended for You
  1. The US Army is building drones that never need to land
  2. Google released the first bilingual AI assistant
  3. How to date someone out of your league
  4. Venezuela’s new cryptocurrency doesn’t seem to exist
  5. Physicists hack the human visual system to create “ghost images”
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.