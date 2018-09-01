Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending September 1, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Frequency Spectrum of Biological Noise: a Probe of Reaction Dynamics in Living Cells
Effects of Exoplanetary Gravity on Human Locomotor Ability
Mathematics as Information Compression Via the Matching and Unification of Patterns
Light Ears: Information Leakage via Smart Lights
When Facts Fail: Bias, Polarisation and Truth in Social Networks
