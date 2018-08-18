Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 18, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Yes, Aboriginal Australians Can and Did Discover the Variability of Betelgeuse
Cessation of Volcanism on Earth-Possibilities in Near Geological Future
The Origin of RNA Precursors on Exoplanets
Aeroacoustic Limit-Cycles Obtained by Blowing Across a Bottle's Top
