Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 18, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Fake America great again
  2. This company embeds microchips in its employees, and they love it
  3. Baseball players want robots to be their umps
  4. A small team of student AI coders beats Google’s machine-learning code
  5. Intel’s “Foreshadow” flaws are the latest sign of the chipocalypse

Yes, Aboriginal Australians Can and Did Discover the Variability of Betelgeuse

What Is a Black Hole?

Cessation of Volcanism on Earth-Possibilities in Near Geological Future

The Origin of RNA Precursors on Exoplanets

Aeroacoustic Limit-Cycles Obtained by Blowing Across a Bottle's Top

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

Business Impact

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

Business Impact

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

Business Impact

A View from the White House 23:50
Recommended for You
  1. Fake America great again
  2. This company embeds microchips in its employees, and they love it
  3. Baseball players want robots to be their umps
  4. A small team of student AI coders beats Google’s machine-learning code
  5. Intel’s “Foreshadow” flaws are the latest sign of the chipocalypse
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.