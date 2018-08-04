Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 4, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Zoomable Telescope by Rotation of Toroidal Lenses
Flapping-Pattern Change in Small and Very Small Insects
Epigenetic Ratchet: Spontaneous Adaptation via Stochastic Gene Expression
Artificial Intelligent Atomic Force Microscope Enabled by Machine Learning
Exposure to Urban Parks Improves Affect and Reduces Negativity on Twitter
Human Peripheral Blur Is Optimal for Object Recognition
Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.Subscribe today