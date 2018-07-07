Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending July 7, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Testing the Limits of Human Vision with Quantum States of Light: Past, Present, and Future Experiments

An Optomechanical Bell Test

Network Analysis of International Migration

Topological Time Crystals

Frame Dragging Suppresses Astrophysical Chaos

Self-Reproducing Coins as Universal Turing Machine

