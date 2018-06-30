Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 30, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Agricultural Robotics: The Future of Robotic Agriculture

Bidirectional Quantum Controlled Teleportation by Using Five-qubit Entangled State as a Quantum Channel

Attitudes of Children with Autism towards Robots: An Exploratory Study

Single-View Hair Reconstruction using Convolutional Neural Networks

Where Do Ideas Come From?

The Physics of Baking Good Pizza

