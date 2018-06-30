Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 30, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Agricultural Robotics: The Future of Robotic Agriculture
Bidirectional Quantum Controlled Teleportation by Using Five-qubit Entangled State as a Quantum Channel
Attitudes of Children with Autism towards Robots: An Exploratory Study
Single-View Hair Reconstruction using Convolutional Neural Networks
The Physics of Baking Good Pizza
