The Artificial Intelligence Imperative: Unlocking Data Insights to Fuel Business Growth and Innovation

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.
The latest human-versus-machine matchup involves an argumentative AI system.
Unlike chess moves, changes to a Rubik’s Cube are hard to evaluate, which is why deep-learning machines haven’t been able to solve the puzzle on their own. Until now.
Artificial intelligence can turn the most dangerous industrial robots into helpful coworkers, and that could transform manufacturing.