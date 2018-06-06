Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Justin Saglio

    • Intelligent Machines

    Economies can’t ignore human needs if they want to benefit from automation

    MIT professor Daron Acemoglu: “We are not heading to an economy without human labor anytime soon.”

    We are all responsible for ensuring that automation doesn’t ruin many people’s lives.

    Recommended for You
    1. Small nuclear reactors—now with 20 percent more power!
    2. Microsoft‘s throwing its servers in the sea to keep them cool
    3. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    4. Google won’t renew its military AI contract
    5. Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub will provoke a developer backlash

    So says MIT economics professor Daron Acemoglu, a leading voice on the impact of technology on the economy.

    Acemoglu spoke yesterday at MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Next conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His central message: societies must invest in education and welfare services in order to realize the full benefits of robotics and AI. “It’s not anyone’s responsibility by themselves; it’s our collective responsibility,” he said. 

    Acemoglu’s onstage presentation showed that technology innovation in recent decades has failed to lift wages and increase productivity in a significant way. His research found that middle-aged men who are high school graduates earn about 35 percent less in real terms than the previous generation of high school graduates did at a comparable age.

    One major reason for that discrepancy? Different technologies affect the labor market in different ways. “Enabling technologies”—which enable workers to be more productive in the tasks they were performing before—increase wages and labor demand, according to Acemoglu. Think of the ways that computer-aided-design (CAD) software helps designers draw with more precision.

    However, “replacing technologies”—such as the multipurpose, reprogrammable robots now commonplace on automobile assembly lines—take over tasks previously performed by laborers, which can reduce wages and could put people out of work.

    That doesn’t mean a robopocalypse is nigh, though: “We have displacement and a failure to create shared prosperity, but we are not heading to an economy without human labor anytime soon.” 

    Modernizing our institutions will enable more people to benefit from technology gains, Acemoglu contends. He is especially focused on overhauling the education system, which he says is one-size-fits-all and hasn’t changed much since the 19th century. AI can help, he said, by enabling teachers to customize their curricula for different learning styles and types of students. But the government would need to give schools the resources to deploy that technology.

    “When companies are laying off workers and not creating jobs, it puts a strain on the entire community,” he said. “But it’s for all of us to think how to contribute [to the solution]. … Companies are not charitable organizations, so the whole community needs to come together.”

    Couldn't make it to EmTech Next to learn how automation is driving the future of work?

    Go behind the scenes and check out our video

    Tagged

    automation, EmTech Next 2018, Daron Acemoglu

    Elizabeth Woyke

    Elizabeth Woyke Senior Editor, Business

    What is the future of work when AI, automation, and on-demand services are altering how we define what a job is and who qualifies as an employee? As the senior editor for business, I’m focused on writing stories that explore this important question.More Other areas of interest include new models for workforce training and education, how companies are increasing employee diversity and inclusion, and startups that are developing innovative workplace tools and technologies. I began my career at Time Asia, followed by staff jobs at BusinessWeek and Forbes. More recently, I co-authored an e-book for O’Reilly Media about the gig economy and wrote a book called The Smartphone: Anatomy of an Industry, which was published in 2014.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15

    Intelligent Machines

    Managing Workforce Evolution in a Time of Technology-Driven Change 28:42
    Recommended for You
    1. Small nuclear reactors—now with 20 percent more power!
    2. Microsoft‘s throwing its servers in the sea to keep them cool
    3. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    4. Google won’t renew its military AI contract
    5. Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of GitHub will provoke a developer backlash
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.