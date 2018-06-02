Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 2, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Evaluating Non-Motorized Transport Popularity of Urban Roads by Sports GPS Tracks

Distribution Matching Losses Can Hallucinate Features in Medical Image Translation

Inferring Human Traits From Facebook Statuses

Wildest Faces: Face Detection and Recognition in Violent Settings

Discovery and Dynamical Analysis of an Extreme Trans-Neptunian Object with a High Orbital Inclination

 

