Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 26, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Brain Age from the Electroencephalogram of Sleep
The Wisdom of the Network: How Adaptive Networks Promote Collective Intelligence
Matter Creation via Gamma-Gamma Collider Driving by 10 PW Laser Pulses
Fabrication of a High-Resolution Smartphone Spectrometer for Education Using a 3D Printer
Emergence of Benford's Law in Classical Music
