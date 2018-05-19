Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 19, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
Impacts of Opinion Leaders on Social Contagions
Metasurface Imaging with Entangled Photons
Locating the Source of Large-scale Diffusion of Foodborne Contamination
When Physics Meets Biology: a Less Known Feynman
30m Resolution Global Annual Burned Area Mapping Based on Landsat Images and Google Earth Engine
From Word to Sense Embeddings: a Survey on Vector Representations of Meaning
