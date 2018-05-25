Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Noun Project | Andrejs Kirma | Ms. Tech

    • Intelligent Machines

    Microsoft is creating an oracle for catching biased AI algorithms

    As more people use artificial intelligence, they will need tools that detect unfairness in the underlying algorithms.

    Microsoft is building a tool to automatically identify bias in a range of different AI algorithms. It is the boldest effort yet to automate the detection of unfairness that may creep into machine learning—and it could help businesses make use of AI without inadvertently discriminating against certain people.

    Big tech companies are racing to sell off-the-shelf machine-learning technology that can be accessed via the cloud. As more customers make use of these algorithms to automate important judgements and decisions, the issue of bias will become crucial. And since bias can easily creep into machine-learning models, ways to automate the detection of unfairness could become a valuable part of the AI toolkit.

    “Things like transparency, intelligibility, and explanation are new enough to the field that few of us have sufficient experience to know everything we should look for and all the ways that bias might lurk in our models,” says Rich Caruna, a senior researcher at Microsoft who is working on the bias-detection dashboard.

    Recommended for You
    1. GDPR is finally here, and it’s already chaos
    2. Another AI-powered device gets the FDA’s blessing
    3. How the nature of cause and effect will determine the future of quantum technology
    4. Weed-killing robots are threatening giant chemical companies’ business models
    5. Boeing’s folding wings are cleared for takeoff

    Algorithmic bias is a growing concern for many researchers and technology experts (see “Inspecting algorithms for bias”). As algorithms are used to automate important decisions, there is a risk that bias could become automated, deployed at scale, and more difficult for the victims to spot.

    Sign up for the The Algorithm
    News and views on the latest in artificial intelligence

    By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can unsubscribe at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more details.

    Caruna says Microsoft’s bias-catching product will help AI researchers catch more instances of unfairness, although not all. “Of course, we can’t expect perfection—there’s always going to be some bias undetected or that can’t be eliminated—the goal is to do as well as we can,” he says.

    “The most important thing companies can do right now is educate their workforce so that they’re aware of the myriad ways in which bias can arise and manifest itself and create tools to make models easier to understand and bias easier to detect,” Caruna adds.  

    Facebook announced its own tool for detecting bias at its annual developer conference on May 2. Its tool, called Fairness Flow, automatically warns if an algorithm is making an unfair judgement about someone based on his or her race, gender, or age. Facebook says it needed Fairness Flow because more and more people at the company are using AI to make important decisions.

    Bin Yu, a professor at UC Berkeley, says the tools from Facebook and Microsoft seem like a step in the right direction, but may not be enough. She suggests that big companies should have outside experts audit their algorithms in order to prove they are not biased. “Someone else has to investigate Facebook's algorithms—they can't be a secret to everyone,” Yu says.

    Meet the Experts in AI, Robotics and the Economy at EmTech Next.

    Learn more and register

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Blood-Delivering Drones 04:23

    Intelligent Machines

    AI’s Economic Impact 30:23

    Intelligent Machines

    Roundtable: Expanding the Reach of AI’s Benefits 20:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Addressing Bias in AI 11:38
    Recommended for You
    1. GDPR is finally here, and it’s already chaos
    2. Another AI-powered device gets the FDA’s blessing
    3. How the nature of cause and effect will determine the future of quantum technology
    4. Weed-killing robots are threatening giant chemical companies’ business models
    5. Boeing’s folding wings are cleared for takeoff
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.