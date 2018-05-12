Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 12, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Of Wines and Reviews: Measuring and Modeling the Vivino Wine Social Network
CLAUDETTE: an Automated Detector of Potentially Unfair Clauses in Online Terms of Service
Visible Light Communications Based Indoor Positioning via Compressed Sensing
Putin’s Peaks: Russian Election Data Revisited
Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.