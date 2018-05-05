Hello,

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 5, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Putin’s Peaks: Russian Election Data Revisited

Spacetime as the Optimal Generative Network of Quantum States: A Roadmap to QM=GR?

Nanotesla-Level, Shield-Less, Field-Compensation-Free, Wave-Mixing-Enhanced Body-Temperature Atomic Magnetometry for Biomagnetism

Life, the Universe, and Everything—42 Fundamental Questions

Memristor Crossbars with 4.5-Terabits-per-Inch-Square Density and Two-Nanometer Dimension

Paying with Your Face: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:07

Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be? 34:20

The Future of Work 33:42

Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:06
