Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 5, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Putin’s Peaks: Russian Election Data Revisited
Spacetime as the Optimal Generative Network of Quantum States: A Roadmap to QM=GR?
Nanotesla-Level, Shield-Less, Field-Compensation-Free, Wave-Mixing-Enhanced Body-Temperature Atomic Magnetometry for Biomagnetism
Life, the Universe, and Everything—42 Fundamental Questions
Memristor Crossbars with 4.5-Terabits-per-Inch-Square Density and Two-Nanometer Dimension
