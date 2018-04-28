Hello,

Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 28, 2018)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

A Survey of Comics Research in Computer Science

Stretchcam: Zooming Using Thin, Elastic Optics.

Future Decline of African Dust: Insights from the Recent Past and Paleo-records

Building One Molecule From a Reservoir of Two Atoms

Towards Quantum Communication from Global Navigation Satellite System

Building the Space Elevator: Lessons from Biological Design

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

