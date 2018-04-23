Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Jake Belcher

    • Connectivity

    The tricky art (and emerging science) of valuing crypto-assets

    Chris Burniske is developing new tools for evaluating the financial performance of crypto-tokens.

    When Chris Burniske began evaluating crypto-assets professionally back in 2014, nobody on Wall Street wanted to talk about Bitcoin and similar systems, insisting that the assets hosted on these networks didn’t have much value. Now that the cryptocurrency market has gotten so big, thanks in large part to initial coin offerings, “the same people who largely have said these assets are worthless are now asking how much are these assets actually worth,” he says.

    Recommended for You
    1. Explainer: What is a blockchain?
    2. The health sector is being struck by cyber-espionage
    3. Amazon is said to be building home robots
    4. AI experts’ salaries are topping $1 million—even at nonprofits
    5. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space

    Answering that question is tricky, and the science is still emerging. A complicating factor is that there are several kinds of crypto-tokens, and while some resemble currencies, some are more like commodities (see “When the cryptocurrency bubble pops, these tokens are built to survive”). But thanks to pioneers like Burniske, financial analysts are starting to get their hands on real tools for determining the underlying value of blockchain networks. On stage at MIT Technology Review’s Business of Blockchain conference, Burniske, who has written a book on the topic, explained his approach to evaluating digital assets and shared some of the insights this approach has already generated.

    How much is a given network worth compared with others? The metric that has emerged as the most common way to determine this is called the “network value–to–transactions ratio.” In this case, the network value is simply the number of coins in circulation multiplied by the price. “It’s not a market cap, because it’s not a company,” says Burniske. The network value is then divided by the “transaction value,” or the the dollar value that the underlying blockchain moves in transactions.

    Transaction volume, says Burniske, is to crypto-assets what profit earnings are to the traditional equities world: if the stock market uses profit earnings to price shares, then cryptocurrency analysts should use transaction volume in the same way. This general approach to “relative valuation” can also be used to determine other things, he says, like the dollar value that goes into into securing each dollar stored on a given blockchain.

    Compared with “relative valuation,” the science of determining the “intrinsic” value of  crypto-tokens is more contentious, says Burniske. He disagrees with people who say crypto-assets do not have intrinsic value, an argument he says fails to account for the new “digital productivity” that blockchains have created. Though metrics are emerging to measure intrinsic value, the science is even less mature than that for determining relative value.

    Burniske acknowledges that all of these approaches are an approximation of the truth:. “In this attempt to quantify, I think we will develop better understandings of these crypto-economies.”

    Gain the insight you need on the future of work at EmTech Next.

    Learn more and register

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

    Connectivity

    Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

    Connectivity

    What is social media doing to society? 25:45

    Connectivity

    The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
    Recommended for You
    1. Explainer: What is a blockchain?
    2. The health sector is being struck by cyber-espionage
    3. Amazon is said to be building home robots
    4. AI experts’ salaries are topping $1 million—even at nonprofits
    5. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.