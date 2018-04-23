Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Jake Belcher

    • Connectivity

    The world needs blockchains that blend idealism with pragmatism

    Amber Baldet discusses how to create applications that will truly disrupt the global economy while making life better for everyone

    Blockchain has no shortage of cheerleaders, but there’s no consensus on how this technology should be deployed to create real, lasting change. 

    Recommended for You
    1. Explainer: What is a blockchain?
    2. The health sector is being struck by cyber-espionage
    3. Amazon is said to be building home robots
    4. AI experts’ salaries are topping $1 million—even at nonprofits
    5. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space

    While running the blockchain program for JPMorgan Chase, Amber Baldet got an up-close look at how central bankers, big financial institutions, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts think about the technology’s potential to change global commerce. There were—and are—no shortage of boosters, but actually implementing a better system is a bit trickier.

    From the Blockchain Issue
    Is the crypto world sexist? That might be the wrong question.
    “Inclusion happens when people in power use that power to bring people in rather than keep people out.”

    Speaking onstage today at MIT Technology Review’s Business of Blockchain conference, Baldet outlined how exciting new developments in the field can be balanced to build applications that could very well revolutionize the way transactions work in the digital age. In particular, she described how zero-knowledge proofs, a mind-bending mathematical approach to information privacy, can be integrated into all sorts of business transactions—and explained why everyone from car dealerships to big institutions like banks might want that.

    In the end, she said, the idealistic fervor around blockchains is a good thing: the technology itself, as well as the new software layers people are building around blockchains, can indeed change the world. We just need to make sure that when they do, it’s a world we want to live in.

    Gain the insight you need on the future of work at EmTech Next.

    Learn more and register

    Tagged

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, Business of Blockchain 2018, cryptocurrency, EmTech Next 2018

    Michael Reilly

    Michael Reilly Senior Editor, News and Commentary

    I’m senior editor for news and commentary, so if there’s something in the news, I probably have something to say about it. I also created our main newsletter, The Download – you should subscribe to it.

    Before joiningMore MIT Technology Review, I was Boston bureau chief for New Scientist. I’ve written about just about every topic in science and technology, and I have a hard time picking a favorite (though as a former geologist, I do enjoy a good volcano story).

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

    Connectivity

    Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

    Connectivity

    What is social media doing to society? 25:45

    Connectivity

    The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
    Recommended for You
    1. Explainer: What is a blockchain?
    2. The health sector is being struck by cyber-espionage
    3. Amazon is said to be building home robots
    4. AI experts’ salaries are topping $1 million—even at nonprofits
    5. Bill Gates and Masayoshi Son are backing a plan to have video cameras watch every inch of Earth from space
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.